Several kids participate in vaccination clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards had a vaccine clinic Friday where several children came out. Tammy Dunigan, the health educator coordinator, says the turnout was great with students coming in and out since they opened in the morning.

They also vaccinated the Jonesboro High School football team during the clinic.

Isha Bhattacharyya is 14-years-old and received her second dose of the vaccine. She says she’s excited for life to get back to normal after spending last summer not getting to participate in usual summer activities.

“I would encourage other kids to get their vaccine because that way they can hang out with their friends and go on vacations and also so this whole COVID thing can be over with, and we can be liberated from it,” said Bhattacharyya.

St. Bernard’s next clinic is Thursday, June 10, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 1150 East Matthews on the second floor. To find out more about future clinics or how to make an appointment, click here.

NEA Baptist and Fullness of Joy Ministries in Jonesboro are sponsoring a free drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 2120 Thorn Street.

They will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years and older. Those ages 12 to 17 will need a parent with them.

