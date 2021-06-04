Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Several kids participate in vaccination clinic

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards had a vaccine clinic Friday where several children came out. Tammy Dunigan, the health educator coordinator, says the turnout was great with students coming in and out since they opened in the morning.

They also vaccinated the Jonesboro High School football team during the clinic.

Isha Bhattacharyya is 14-years-old and received her second dose of the vaccine. She says she’s excited for life to get back to normal after spending last summer not getting to participate in usual summer activities.

“I would encourage other kids to get their vaccine because that way they can hang out with their friends and go on vacations and also so this whole COVID thing can be over with, and we can be liberated from it,” said Bhattacharyya.

St. Bernard’s next clinic is Thursday, June 10, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 1150 East Matthews on the second floor. To find out more about future clinics or how to make an appointment, click here.

NEA Baptist and Fullness of Joy Ministries in Jonesboro are sponsoring a free drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic Saturday, June 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. The church is located at 2120 Thorn Street.

They will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years and older. Those ages 12 to 17 will need a parent with them.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
A drug bust in Izard County Thursday led to the arrests of 30 people on a variety of charges,...
“Operation Quarantine Blues” nets at least 30 arrests in Izard Co.
The Trumann Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an...
16-year-old arrested in robbery case, police say
A small quake was detected near Cave City Friday morning, June 4.
Small earthquake detected SE of Cave City in Arkansas

Latest News

The city of Harrisburg will be busy Saturday as the Festival on the Ridge kicks off.
24th annual Festival on the Ridge kicks off Saturday
Craighead County has 2,835 doses set to expire compared to 255 Pfizer doses.
Over 2,800 doses of J&J vaccine set to expire in Craighead County
Gavel, AP
Prosecutors waive death penalty for suspect in Rhoads murder case
Two counties are experiencing a volunteer shortage
CASA low on volunteers in two counties
Crimes against children jump in 2021