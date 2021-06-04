Energy Alert
Small earthquake detected SE of Cave City in Arkansas

A small quake was detected near Cave City Friday morning, June 4.
A small quake was detected near Cave City Friday morning, June 4.(USGS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a quake that struck southeast of Cave City, Ark., was relatively minor.

The magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred at 4:32 a.m. Friday, June 4.

The USGS said it was centered about 8 miles southeast of Cave City in northeastern Independence County.

The epicenter was deep with a depth of a little over 10 miles.

Did you feel it? If so, tap here and report it to the USGS.

