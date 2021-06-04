Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Stay cool this summer while saving money on your utility bill

It’s recommended you set thermostat to 78 degrees
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Shelby Johnson rarely turns on her AC during the summer.

“I will drop curtains, blinds, whatever,” Johnson said.

Shutting curtains in rooms with direct sunlight will help keep the hot air out, and cooler air in.

Johnson says she saves on her utility bill during the summer, but she is not compromising her comfort.

“We have ceiling fans, free stand fan over here,” Johnson said.

Circulating the air will help make it feel cooler.

Joel Alexander, with Springfield City Utilities, said, “78 degrees ideally is what we recommend. We want you to be at a comfortable temperature where you feel comfortable and safe within your home.”

For every degree you raise your thermostat above 78, you will be saving around 3-5% on your utility bill.

“To me, it doesn’t feel warm, as long as I’m not sweating I’m comfortable,” Johnson said.

If you leave for the day, turn your AC up.

“Keep your home set at the same temperature all day long. When you’re not using it, you lose an opportunity to save on your energy cost,” Alexander said.

Just like in the winter, you also need to seal air leaks in the summer.

“You have your windows sealed, caulked, the same thing with your door,” Alexander said.

These simple steps now, will help save on your bill before the peak heat months of August and September.

Make sure all your appliances and HVAC systems meet the manufacturer’s recommendations for maintenance. This will help them work more efficiently and save on energy costs.

Summer Efficiency Checklist

  • Set thermostat at highest temperature for your comfort. 78 degrees is the recommended temperature
  • Close curtains and blinds during day to keep the heat out
  • Change air filters
  • Seal air gaps around windows and doors. This will keep the cooler air in, and the hot air out
  • Use fans to help you feel cooler. Turn them off when you leave the room
  • Make sure ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise, which will blow cool air down to the ground
  • Avoid activities that add heat or humidity to your home

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Court records did not list an attorney for Jackson who could speak on his behalf. Jackson was...
Arkansas man arrested for hit-and-run death of jogger
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

Materials to finish I-40 bridge repairs to be delivered late June
“Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring...
Gas prices expected to remain ‘stubbornly high’
We’ll find ourselves dodging showers and thunderstorms for today and much of the upcoming week.
June 7: What you need to know
We had a NEA vs. SEMO matchup Sunday.
Tropics win Game 1 of DH 5-4, Paragould Glen Sain GMC takes finale 5-3
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike