Stay cool this summer while saving money on your utility bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Shelby Johnson rarely turns on her AC during the summer.

“I will drop curtains, blinds, whatever,” Johnson said.

Shutting curtains in rooms with direct sunlight will help keep the hot air out, and cooler air in.

Johnson says she saves on her utility bill during the summer, but she is not compromising her comfort.

“We have ceiling fans, free stand fan over here,” Johnson said.

Circulating the air will help make it feel cooler.

Joel Alexander, with Springfield City Utilities, said, “78 degrees ideally is what we recommend. We want you to be at a comfortable temperature where you feel comfortable and safe within your home.”

For every degree you raise your thermostat above 78, you will be saving around 3-5% on your utility bill.

“To me, it doesn’t feel warm, as long as I’m not sweating I’m comfortable,” Johnson said.

If you leave for the day, turn your AC up.

“Keep your home set at the same temperature all day long. When you’re not using it, you lose an opportunity to save on your energy cost,” Alexander said.

Just like in the winter, you also need to seal air leaks in the summer.

“You have your windows sealed, caulked, the same thing with your door,” Alexander said.

These simple steps now, will help save on your bill before the peak heat months of August and September.

Make sure all your appliances and HVAC systems meet the manufacturer’s recommendations for maintenance. This will help them work more efficiently and save on energy costs.

Summer Efficiency Checklist

Set thermostat at highest temperature for your comfort. 78 degrees is the recommended temperature

Close curtains and blinds during day to keep the heat out

Change air filters

Seal air gaps around windows and doors. This will keep the cooler air in, and the hot air out

Use fans to help you feel cooler. Turn them off when you leave the room

Make sure ceiling fans are rotating counterclockwise, which will blow cool air down to the ground

Avoid activities that add heat or humidity to your home

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.