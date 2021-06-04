Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Walmart announced they will close their U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.

This is the second year Walmart has closed its doors for the holiday.

According to a news release from the company, they made the decision as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., said in the release.

Thanksgiving Day will land on Nov. 25 this year.

The retailer said stores will be open for their normal hours Nov. 24. They said information on the store’s hours for Black Friday on Nov. 26 will be shared later.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts
The Transportation secretary and the West Memphis, Ark. mayor were just one of several...
Transportation Secretary: “The bridge is a regional issue and national concern”

Latest News

An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
2 deputies fired at man killed in Minneapolis arrest attempt
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess