West Memphis ‘paralyzed’ by bridge shutdown, officials hope it opens sooner than August

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said Thursday the shutdown of the I-40 bridge has paralyzed the city. He hopes the bridge is completed before the expected date in August.

McClendon said the shutdown has greatly impacted emergency services, people who work across the bridge, truck drivers, and tourist travel.

The mayor spoke at a Thursday press conference during the visit of the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

McClendon says that West Memphis being “America’s crossroads,” with over 60,000 vehicles traveling through every day, it’s crucial to get the bridge open as soon as possible.

“We had road rage; we had truck drivers shot. We had people with a medical emergency that got stuck on the bridge that didn’t go to the hospital that had to be airlifted. I’m hoping a little sooner,” said McClendon. “I’m hoping it continues to be sooner and not August, but you know we have to wait. We have to get this bridge right.”

McClendon adds he thinks Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Department of Transportation are doing everything they can to help the city and get the bridge back open as swiftly as possible.

He says he’s hopeful that help is on the way, and soon, West Memphis will move forward.

“Our businesses will be able to benefit, people will be able to transport back and forth to work, and the economy for a better quality of life,” said McClendon.

Arkansas Highway Commission Chairman Robert Moore says that today is too late to reopen the bridge but ensures it will be safe when completed.

“It’s going to be safely done. We have crews working around the clock out there. We have every assurance that when it’s done, people can travel that bridge with a peace of mind that there will not be a problem,” said Moore.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

