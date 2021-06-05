Energy Alert
24th annual Festival on the Ridge kicks off Saturday

By Katie Woodall
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Harrisburg will be busy Saturday as the Festival on the Ridge kicks off.

This is the 24th year for the festival after canceling last year due to the pandemic.

The festival will start bright and early with registration for a 5K at 7:30 a.m. and will end at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show.

Festival volunteer Michael Kimble said there were around 2,000 people at the last festival.

The festival has a big impact on the city that was missed last year.

“People being in the city, spending their money in the city, just seeing the best parts of the city so it does have an impact overall that was felt overall, but we’re hoping to make up for it this year,” said Kimble.

Some other things happening at the festival include a crawdad eating contest, a BMX bike show, and a horseshoe tournament.

There will also be food trucks, bounce houses, a rock-climbing wall, and a full music lineup.

You can find the list of events and times here.

