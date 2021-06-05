CASA low on volunteers in two counties

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - CASA of the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas is experiencing a shortage of volunteers.

Christina Jen Koviak, an advocate coordinator, says while donations are appreciated, the one thing they need the most is people.

“It’s their time that goes to these abused and neglected kids in foster care,” Koviak said.

Greene and Mississippi counties have the lowest number of volunteers in the area with 50+ children without an advocate in each county.

“You’re talking about 50 kids that come from the worst circumstances that you can think of,” Koviak said.

Koviak added there are only 22 volunteers in Mississippi and Greene counties combined.

She mentioned advocates only have to spend “six to eight hours a month” with a foster child.

There are only three requirements to become an advocate: you must be 21 years or older, with a clean background check, and complete 22 hours of training.

Click here to view more on how you can apply to be a court-appointed special advocate.

