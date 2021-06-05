Case continued for man accused of killing wife

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The case for a Mississippi County man accused of killing his wife in 2016 and dumping her body into a Jonesboro ditch has been moved to September, according to court records.

On Friday, a circuit judge continued the first-degree murder case for Charles A. Devine of Osceola until Sept. 13-24.

Devine was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Stacey Devine.

Stacey Devine’s body was found in Feb. 2016 by a man walking his dog near then-Commerce Drive and Pacific Road. The body had no ID on it and her vehicle was found nearly two miles away at Ellis Lane and Prospect Road, police said.

Authorities also said at the time cell phone records and a lack of concern about his wife’s death led officers to suspect Charles A. Devine in the case.

“He showed very little concern and in fact when asked to come identify her, he advised he was on the way to Memphis and instead of turning around immediately and coming back to Jonesboro, he went to Gus’s Chicken and got some chicken to eat,” Jonesboro police said in 2019.

Charles A. Devine is set to appear in court Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 for a pre-trial hearing.

