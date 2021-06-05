Energy Alert
Crimes against children jump in 2021

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - Over the past two years, the FBI office in Little Rock has seen a 250% increase in crimes against children, with 2021 expected to exceed those numbers.

In 2019, there were 31 opened cases opened, but it jumped to 105 cases in 2020.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Tonja Sablatura told KATV the FBI is expected to exceed the 100 case mark and she explained a few factors as to why there is an increase.

“You also have the state’s initiative run by the governor to have more broadband available to more rural communities. You have schools facilitating learning online, so they’re sending home tablets to the children to use at home,” Sablatura said.

She says to help prevent your child from becoming a victim, just simply have a talk.

“The more that children are educated, more parents are educated, the more prevention that we’ll see.”

If you believe your child may be a victim, contact the FBI or local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

