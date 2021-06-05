Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former A-State defensive coordinator, Purdue head coach Leon Burtnett passes away

Leon Burtnett, a Kansas high school football coach, passes away at 78.
Leon Burtnett, a Kansas high school football coach, passes away at 78.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State defensive coordinator Leon Burtnett passed away this week. He roamed the Indians sidelines in 1999, 2000, and 2001.

Burtnett had quite the football journey. He had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington State, and Michigan State to name a few. Burtnett was Purdue head coach from 1982-1986. He was the 1984 Big Ten Coach of the Year and the 1984 AFCA Coach of the Year. Burtnett’s Boilermakers won 7 games and reached the Peach Bowl. Some of the those wins in 84 were over Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Court records did not list an attorney for Jackson who could speak on his behalf. Jackson was...
Arkansas man arrested for hit-and-run death of jogger
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

#1 Arkansas to face #19 Nebraska in winner take all matchup in Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas State senior has multiple SBC titles in track & field
Red Wolves Raw: Bennett Pascoe on qualifying for NCAA Championship in steeplechase
Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
A-State senior Bennett Pascoe prepares to compete in NCAA Championship in steeplechase
Arkansas State senior qualifies for NCAA Championship in steeplechase.
Arkansas State senior Bennett Pascoe preps for steeplechase in NCAA Championships
#1 Arkansas baseball beats #19 Nebraska to advance to Fayetteville Regional final