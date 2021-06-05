Former A-State defensive coordinator, Purdue head coach Leon Burtnett passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State defensive coordinator Leon Burtnett passed away this week. He roamed the Indians sidelines in 1999, 2000, and 2001.

Burtnett had quite the football journey. He had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington State, and Michigan State to name a few. Burtnett was Purdue head coach from 1982-1986. He was the 1984 Big Ten Coach of the Year and the 1984 AFCA Coach of the Year. Burtnett’s Boilermakers won 7 games and reached the Peach Bowl. Some of the those wins in 84 were over Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

We lost a member of our Boilermaker coaching fraternity today. Our thoughts are with Coach Burtnett’s family, friends and players. pic.twitter.com/TNx0PQhJUO — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) June 1, 2021

