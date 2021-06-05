Energy Alert
Gov. Hutchinson announces plan to grant pardons to several in Region 8

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Several area people could receive a gubernatorial pardon after an announcement Friday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Gov. Hutchinson announced plans to grant 16 pardons statewide, as well as three commutations of sentences.

The local residents who could receive pardons include:

  • Brian Anderson (Paragould): Breaking or Entering (D Felony), Theft (A Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (B Misdemeanor) (CR 97-181), Breaking or Entering (D Felony), Forgery (C Felony) (CR 98-37), Residential Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 98-48), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor), Breaking or Entering (D Felony), No Minimum Insurance Coverage for Vehicle (Violation), and Curfew Violation (Violation (CR 98-60). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Greene County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
  • William Jefferson, Jr. (Marion): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) (CR 2005-139). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
  • Daphane Ingram Keys (West Memphis): Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR 2001-283). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

According to the Governor’s office, the people who are eligible for a pardon have completed all jail time, all parole and probation requirements and have paid all fines due to their sentence.

Officials said there is also a 30-day waiting period to allow people to comment on the pardon notices before an action is taken in each case.

