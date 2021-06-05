Energy Alert
Hit-or-Miss Storms Continue Today

June 7, 2021
By Bryan McCormick
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’ll find ourselves dodging showers and thunderstorms for today and much of the upcoming week. A slow-moving upper disturbance will provide focus for daily rain chances leading to a widespread 1-3″ rainfall. You’ll notice the humidity, as well, as highs reach the low to mid 80s. By the weekend, drier weather will move in underneath high pressure. As a result, the temperature will climb to near 90. Stay tuned.

