Hit-or-Miss Storms Continue Today

We’ll find ourselves dodging showers and thunderstorms for today and much of the upcoming week. A slow-moving upper disturbance will provide focus for daily rain chances leading to a widespread 1-3″ rainfall. You’ll notice the humidity, as well, as highs reach the low to mid 80s. By the weekend, drier weather will move in underneath high pressure. As a result, the temperature will climb to near 90. Stay tuned.

