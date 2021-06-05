Energy Alert
NEA Baptist partners with Jonesboro church for vaccine clinic

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With teenagers now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, NEA Baptist partnered with a local church to vaccinate those age 12 and up.

The clinic was held outside the Fullness of Joy Ministries fellowship center, off Thorn Street.

Volunteers were there from 8 a.m. until noon, as anyone who wanted the vaccine could get it, even without leaving their car.

“One piece of advice I like to give everybody is don’t take your advice from someone who doesn’t have a medical degree, telling you don’t get the vaccine,” said Adrian Rodgers, the preacher at Fullness of Joy Ministries. “Science itself has proven that the vaccine is necessary, and so I’d certainly recommend that everyone gets the vaccine.”

Over 25 people came out to get their shots Saturday, and if you missed out, another clinic will be held by NEA Baptist and Fullness of Joy Ministries on June 26.

