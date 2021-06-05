Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Over 2,800 doses of J&J vaccine set to expire in Craighead County

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has almost 60,000 Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses that are set to expire by the end of the month. Craighead County has 2,835 doses set to expire, compared to 255 Pfizer doses.

Dr. Shane Speights with the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine says that vaccine hesitancy plays a role in the excess supply. After the pause, not only are folks weary of the J& J vaccine but with all of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speights says that about 31 percent of the state’s population is vaccinated, which is low. Arkansas is ahead of Alabama and Mississippi.

“There are multiple layers as to why we’re seeing this type of hesitancy. For the vast majority of people, it’s just a misunderstanding about how the vaccine works. What it does, what it doesn’t do,” said Speights.

Speights advises people to sit down with their doctor and have a conversation if they’re on the fence about the vaccine and adds they are still giving out doses of J&J at their clinic every day.

Public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, Danyelle McNeill, says they are not reallocating doses outside of the state due to most states having plenty of their own supply.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
A drug bust in Izard County Thursday led to the arrests of 30 people on a variety of charges,...
“Operation Quarantine Blues” nets at least 30 arrests in Izard Co.
The Trumann Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an...
16-year-old arrested in robbery case, police say
A small quake was detected near Cave City Friday morning, June 4.
Small earthquake detected SE of Cave City in Arkansas

Latest News

The city of Harrisburg will be busy Saturday as the Festival on the Ridge kicks off.
24th annual Festival on the Ridge kicks off Saturday
Gavel, AP
Prosecutors waive death penalty for suspect in Rhoads murder case
Two counties are experiencing a volunteer shortage
CASA low on volunteers in two counties
Crimes against children jump in 2021