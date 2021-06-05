Energy Alert
Small earthquake detected near Cherokee Village

2.3-magnitude quake picked up Saturday morning
The USGS detected a 2.3 earthquake near Cherokee Village Saturday morning.
The USGS detected a 2.3 earthquake near Cherokee Village Saturday morning.(Source: USGS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled seismographs in Sharp County Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that the earthquake happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, six miles north, northwest of Cherokee Village.

The earthquake had a depth of about a mile and a half below ground, the USGS said.

The earthquake was the second one in recent days in the region.

A 1.9-magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Cave City early Friday morning.

Did you feel it? If so, tap here and report it to the USGS.

