Small earthquake detected near Cherokee Village
2.3-magnitude quake picked up Saturday morning
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled seismographs in Sharp County Saturday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that the earthquake happened around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, six miles north, northwest of Cherokee Village.
The earthquake had a depth of about a mile and a half below ground, the USGS said.
The earthquake was the second one in recent days in the region.
A 1.9-magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Cave City early Friday morning.
Did you feel it? If so, tap here and report it to the USGS.
