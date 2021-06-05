Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sun Belt champion South Alabama eliminates Florida in NCAA Baseball Tournament

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Santi Montiel homered and drove in five runs and South Alabama collected 21 hits in a 19-1 win over stunned Florida in an elimination game in the Gainesville Regional on Saturday.

The Jaguars handed Florida its second largest margin of defeat in program history. Mississippi State beat the Gators, 20-2 on May 5, 2000 in Starkville, Mississippi.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, following a walk, a ground out on a sacrifice bunt and fly out, with two away, South Alabama proceeded to erupt for 10 straight hits, scored 10 runs and sent the next 11 batters to the plate.

For the Jaguars (34-21), Kaleb DeLaTorre batted 4 for 5 with three RBI, Cameron Tissue 3 for 6 with four RBI and Andrew Bates and Ethan Wilson each went 3 for 6. South Alabama finished .466 (21 of 45) at the plate.

Miles Smith gave up five hits in six innings to move his record to 7-1 for the Jaguars.

Josh Rivera went 2 for 3 for the Gators (38-22) and scored their lone run.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Court records did not list an attorney for Jackson who could speak on his behalf. Jackson was...
Arkansas man arrested for hit-and-run death of jogger
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack

Latest News

#1 Arkansas to face #19 Nebraska in winner take all matchup in Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas State senior has multiple SBC titles in track & field
Red Wolves Raw: Bennett Pascoe on qualifying for NCAA Championship in steeplechase
Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
A-State senior Bennett Pascoe prepares to compete in NCAA Championship in steeplechase
Arkansas State senior qualifies for NCAA Championship in steeplechase.
Arkansas State senior Bennett Pascoe preps for steeplechase in NCAA Championships
#1 Arkansas baseball beats #19 Nebraska to advance to Fayetteville Regional final