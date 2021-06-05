Energy Alert
Tailgating set to return in 2021 at Arkansas State home football games

By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT
The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced that all tailgating areas and activities at A-State home football games will be open and resuming normal procedures beginning with the 2021 season.

While COVID-19 pandemic precautions and protocols required that all tailgating activities be completely paused in 2020, fans will once again be able to enjoy the same tailgating experience during the upcoming year that they had in previous seasons without any new restrictions.

The two premier tailgating locations, including “Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City” and “Artents Tailgate Promenade,” will both be available and include numerous game-day activities. Additionally, tailgating will resume at Red Wolf Run near Johnson Avenue, student areas in The Pines and personal locations where space allows.

Tailgate City is located on the west side of the stadium on both sides of the sidewalk leading through Mike Watson Park, while Artents Tailgate Promenade is located on the southwest side of the stadium near the current A-State practice fields.

The 2021 season will bring with it the return of live music acts, interactive games and additional activities to the Artents Tailgate Promenade, which will once again include the Hijinx Family Fun Zone.

The A-State Athletics Department will announce additional details this summer regarding tailgating opportunities and activities, including specific areas where tents may be placed and times when fans can set up their tailgate area in advance of each game. Fans can contact the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 for pricing and availability in the paid tailgate areas.

Arkansas State opens the 2021 season with a pair of non-conference home games against Central Arkansas and Memphis on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively, and its home schedule also features four Sun Belt Conference contests against Coastal Carolina (Oct. 7), Louisiana (Oct. 21), Appalachian State (Nov. 6) and Texas State (Nov. 27).

Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2021 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

