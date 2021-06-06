Blytheville PD holds open house for new justice complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a big day for the Blytheville Police Department as they held an open house showcasing their new justice complex to the public.

“We didn’t even have hot water since I’ve worked here,” said CID Commander John Frazier. “We finally have hot water in this building.”

The department went from not even having basic household amenities to a brand new state-of-the-art building.

“You can’t really appreciate this one, until you see the old one,” said Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.

Blytheville police had previously worked in an almost century-old downtown building, sharing the space with the town’s courtroom.

It made life a hassle for the police officers, and those looking to take care of their legal matters.

“It’s long overdue,” Thompson said. “Way long overdue and it’s huge.”

The new facility is located just over a couple of miles away from the old station and is off South Division Street.

It gives the police and the courts more space, and the tools they need to serve their community the best they can.

“You can go get assistance from the court clerks without having to go through the police department which before you couldn’t do that,” Thompson said. “The layout of it and the room that we have now, it’s going to help us serve the community better.”

Thompson says he gives all the credit to a sales tax the city introduced in 2017, which funded the over $3 million project.

“It’s all because of the citizens in the city,” Thompson said. “They saw the need for it and they came together and passed the tax. That’s what made all this possible.”

