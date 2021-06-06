Energy Alert
Jonesboro girls mentorship program holds medal pinning ceremony

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several young women from Region 8 were awarded during a pinning ceremony Saturday, graduating from former Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner Quiandrea Borders’ mentorship program.

Borders is the author of “The Adjusted Crown”, a book detailing the struggles she had to endure growing up, and lessons of perseverance and self-acceptance.

Borders has worked to instill these lessons into young girls through the program she started with the money she received after winning Gr8 Acts of Kindness.

”The reason I started this program is because I wanted to give back to our community,” Borders said. “I did write a book back in 2017 so this is kind of something that stemmed from that book, and we take topics from my book and we pull wisdom into these young girls.”

This is the third year for The Adjusted Crown mentorship program, and over 30 girls, ranging from Kindergarten to high school graduated from the program this year.

