Newport native Grant Black promoted to AAA, started Sunday for Memphis Redbirds

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A former Newport Greyhound pitcher is a step closer to St. Louis.

Grant Black was promoted from Springfield to Memphis. He got the starting nod Sunday in his Triple-A debut. The Redbirds faced the Toledo Mud Hens in the finale of a five-game series. Black had a stellar showing, he tossed 4 shutout innings, allowed 3 hits, and struck out 2.

Chasing the high 🧀 @GrantBlack16 has our #SLRRRP second strikeout of the game! pic.twitter.com/m7530BzWjd — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 6, 2021

LHP Matthew Liberatore (AAA) has been reinstated from the Temporary Inactive List.



RHP Alex FaGalde (AAA) has been placed on the 7-day IL.



RHP Grant Black has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA). — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) June 6, 2021

Black appeared in 10 games in relief this season with Springfield. He recorded a save on May 16th vs. the Arkansas Travelers. Black had 23 strikeouts in 16.1 innings pitched in Double A. He shined in his last two outings with Springfield, striking out 5 on May 29th and on June 2nd.

Grant has had quite the journey in professional baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals purchased his contract in February 2020, continuing a run of success from UAM to independent baseball. The journey almost didn’t happen. Grant overcame an ACL injury in high school plus Tommy John surgery in JUCO ball.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.