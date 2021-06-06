One killed, one injured in boating accident

Energy Alert
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person and injured another, according to the Heber Springs Fire Department.(Source: Heber Springs Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREERS FERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed and another person was injured this weekend in a boating accident near Bay Shore Drive in Greers Ferry, according to authorities.

The Heber Springs Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival, two people were found to be on board of a vessel that had struck the shoreline. One person was flown by Survival Flight to a trauma center and the other occupant was declared deceased on scene,” the fire department said in the post.

*** Fatality Boating Accident *** At approximately 7:50 am Saturday morning Heber Fire Boat 1, along with 4 members of...

Posted by Heber Springs Fire Department on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Crews were able to pinpoint where the accident happened, leading to authorities getting to the scene quickly.

Officials said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

