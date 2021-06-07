A-State senior Bennett Pascoe prepares to compete in NCAA Championship in steeplechase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bennett Pascoe continues to add accolades to a historic Arkansas State track and field season. He won the 2020 Sun Belt title in cross country and competed in nationals. Pascoe added conference gold this spring in the 1500 meters and steeplechase. The Conway won the NCAA West Prelims in the steeplechase, setting A-State and facility records in the process.

Made the move to the front right before the 🔔 lap and OWNED it from that point. 🏃‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/Uwrzt8JyTC — Arkansas State Track & Field/Cross Country (@ASTATETRACK) May 29, 2021

The record setting Red Wolf looks to blaze a trail in Oregon. Pascoe will compete Wednesday at 7:32pm in the NCAA semifinals. You can watch him race on ESPNU.

