Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State senior Eron Carter prepares for in NCAA Championships in discus

Arkansas State senior Eron Carter qualified for the NCAA Championships in the discus
Arkansas State senior Eron Carter qualified for the NCAA Championships in the discus(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Eron Carter was a three sport standout in high school: Florida All-State linebacker, wrestler, and a state champion in the shotput and discus.

Carter gave Power 5 football a try, he signed with Virginia Tech in 2016. 5 years later, Eron is preparing for the NCAA Championships with Arkansas State track and field. So how did he go from Blacksburg to Jonesboro?

“Of course I was a football and track star in high school,” Carter said. “Football was where the money was, and I decided to take that there. One of my big things there was to do track and football. That wasn’t the case, I wasn’t allowed to do that. So I thought to myself I maybe don’t want to do football for the rest of my life. I loved track and field more than football. So that’s what brought me here. I’m glad Coach Kraft gave me an opportunity to be here. I’m really thankful for that. He really took a chance on me, and I’m glad it’s paying off.”

Carter is All-Sun Belt in indoor and outdoor track and field. He earned conference bronze in the shotput in 2019 and 2020, bronze in the weight throw in 2020 and 2021, and silver in the discus this spring. Eron was excellent with the discus in College Station. His throw of 186 feet, 1 inch punched his ticket to Eugene.

“Of course it’s one of my biggest dreams to go to nationals. Kinda dreamed of this ever since my freshman year in college. So it’s really exciting. Glad it’s in Oregon. I’ve always dreamed of going to Oregon and the new stadium, so it’s great.”

Carter will compete Friday at 6:35pm in the NCAA discus final.

Arkansas State at NCAA Track & Field Championships

Wednesday 7:32pm ESPNU: Bennett Pascoe in steeplechase semifinal (top 12 advance to final)

Friday 6:35pm ESPN3: Eron Carter in discus final

Friday 7:24pm ESPN2: Steeplechase final

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
A-State senior Bennett Pascoe prepares to compete in NCAA Championship in steeplechase
Hit 3-run HR to fuel Arkansas win Monday
#1 Arkansas baseball beats #19 Nebraska 6-2 to advance to Super Regionals
#1 Arkansas baseball advances to Super Regionals
Arkansas State senior prepares for NCAAs
A-State senior Eron Carter prepares for in NCAA Championships in discus