A-State senior Eron Carter prepares for in NCAA Championships in discus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Eron Carter was a three sport standout in high school: Florida All-State linebacker, wrestler, and a state champion in the shotput and discus.

Carter gave Power 5 football a try, he signed with Virginia Tech in 2016. 5 years later, Eron is preparing for the NCAA Championships with Arkansas State track and field. So how did he go from Blacksburg to Jonesboro?

“Of course I was a football and track star in high school,” Carter said. “Football was where the money was, and I decided to take that there. One of my big things there was to do track and football. That wasn’t the case, I wasn’t allowed to do that. So I thought to myself I maybe don’t want to do football for the rest of my life. I loved track and field more than football. So that’s what brought me here. I’m glad Coach Kraft gave me an opportunity to be here. I’m really thankful for that. He really took a chance on me, and I’m glad it’s paying off.”

Carter is All-Sun Belt in indoor and outdoor track and field. He earned conference bronze in the shotput in 2019 and 2020, bronze in the weight throw in 2020 and 2021, and silver in the discus this spring. Eron was excellent with the discus in College Station. His throw of 186 feet, 1 inch punched his ticket to Eugene.

“Of course it’s one of my biggest dreams to go to nationals. Kinda dreamed of this ever since my freshman year in college. So it’s really exciting. Glad it’s in Oregon. I’ve always dreamed of going to Oregon and the new stadium, so it’s great.”

Carter will compete Friday at 6:35pm in the NCAA discus final.

Arkansas State at NCAA Track & Field Championships

Wednesday 7:32pm ESPNU: Bennett Pascoe in steeplechase semifinal (top 12 advance to final)

Friday 6:35pm ESPN3: Eron Carter in discus final

Friday 7:24pm ESPN2: Steeplechase final

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.