Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases remain below 1,000 for nearly 2 weeks in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - June 7
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - June 7(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 33 new cases and two new deaths Monday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 47 as of Monday.

There are currently 575 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,045 cases and 1,679 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 635,343 vaccines have been administered with 365,726 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending May 29 shows a 4.4 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 5.9 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Dax Hurst and Arian after they first met
Man helps save child’s life with stem cell donation
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Health experts are concerned about a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in young people.
CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine
The latest stats show just over half of the country has received at least one COVID-19 dose.
States face battle to reach Biden's July 4 vaccination goal
Royal Caribbean will not require vaccinations for its sailings from Texas or Florida amid a...
Cruises prepare to sail amid confusion over COVID-19 vaccination requirements