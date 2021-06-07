Energy Alert
Church bus from south of Houston catches fire on way to Arkansas for camp; kids evacuated safely

A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. A number of kids headed to camp were able to escape safely.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A church bus from Brazoria, Texas that was on its way to Rose Bud, Arkansas for camp caught fire Monday, June 7 while making a pitstop.

The minister of Wild Peach Baptist Church says there were about 20 kids onboard on their way to church camp. They pulled over at Richmond Road and I-30 in Texarkana, reportedly to feed a homeless man, and while stopped, the bus somehow caught fire.

A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. A number of kids headed to camp were able to escape safely.(KSLA)
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in...
A bus from Wild Peach Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas caught fire Monday, June 7, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas. A number of kids headed to camp were able to escape safely.(KSLA)

The minister says all the kids got off the bus safely and no one was hurt. The kids are thankful to be okay after a terrifying experience.

“The church bus just came up with flames everywhere,” said Jake Tucker, pastor.

Twenty-eight passengers, mostly kids, were inside the bus when it caught fire.

“We got numerous little kids and man, they got up, they done what they were supposed to do and I praise the Lord for that,” Tucker said.

“But it was kind of scary when we had to get off, saw the smoke and got off immediately,” said Travest Bell, one of the passengers.

Texarkana fire crews were able to put out the flames, but not before the bus was heavily damaged. Tucker says this was the only bus in the church’s possession. He says somehow, they plan to still make it to the camp in Arkansas.

The group was taken by city buses to Southwest Center in Texarkana as they plan their next move.

“We are all safe. I’m happy about that. We all good,” said one passenger.

A spokesperson for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department says a church in the area has offered to help the group make it to Arkansas.

