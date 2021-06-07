Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FedEx Supply Chain looks to hire 115 at job fair

(KOLO)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is looking to hire hundreds of employees immediately, the company announced Monday.

FedEx Supply Chain wants to fill 115 full time positions at its Memphis facility located at 4155 Quest Way.

The hiring event is Monday, June 7 through Tuesday, June 8, from 9 a.m. until 4.30 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Mall Towne Center located at 6075 Winchester Rd.

The company is primarily hiring experienced forklift operators, but other positions are available, the release stated.

Job offers will be made on the spot, the release stated.

Walk-in applicants are accepted but FedEx recommend applying early here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Dax Hurst and Arian after they first met
Man helps save child’s life with stem cell donation
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Used car lots are full, new car lots are empty
Used car sales are up, new car sales are falling behind
With the completion of its resort expansion, Oaklawn officials are now looking to expand the...
Oaklawn proposing December start to racing season
“Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring...
Gas prices expected to remain ‘stubbornly high’