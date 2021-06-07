Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gas prices expected to remain ‘stubbornly high’

“Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring...
“Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring any major curveballs to supply and demand.”(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With demand gearing up for the summer and production proceeding at a slow pace, analysts expect gas prices to remain high through Independence Day.

Arkansas gas prices edged down just 0.3 cents in the last week to an average of $2.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Natural State motorists are paying 4.1 cents a gallon more than they did a month ago and $1.04 than the same time last year.

The national average also rose slightly, up 0.6 cents a gallon to $3.04.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, the national average has remained above $3 per gallon for the fourth straight week.

“While gas prices haven’t broken past the low $3s, they have also failed to decline much from their peak as demand for gasoline continues to push higher as the summer driving season is underway,” De Haan said.

He added that data showed gas demand last week eclipsed the prior week when millions of Americans geared up for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“Economic conditions are ripe for continued growth in demand, contributing to prices holding at high levels,” De Haan said. “Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring any major curveballs to supply and demand.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Dax Hurst and Arian after they first met
Man helps save child’s life with stem cell donation
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Used car lots are full, new car lots are empty
Used car sales are up, new car sales are falling behind
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Protecting your computer from a cyber security attack.
How to protect your computer from a cyber security attack
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River