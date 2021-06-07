Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - More information has come out about the suspicious circumstances surrounding a missing Howell County man last seen in December 2020.

The lead investigator on the Ira Brisco case says, not only have they had few leads, but Briscoe’s roommate is also missing.

Briscoe, 25, was last seen on December 17, 2020. His mom said they talked every single day, so when she didn’t hear from him, she knew something was wrong.

“Not only have people done something to my son,” Marilyn Briscoe says. “They don’t realize what they have done to us. It’s tearing us apart.”

Briscoe disappeared seemingly without a trace.

The case has had few major leads, but new information surrounding the case hopes to drum up some more answers.

Briscoe’s roommate, Limon Little, was last seen December 17, 2020.

It’s something the Howell County Sheriff’s office is looking at closely. Marilyn doesn’t think it’s a coincidence.

“If something was to happen to my son, I don’t know this for sure, but I feel like Limon would step in and try to help protect my son,” she says.

But this family is hoping for some real answers. And they will take whatever they can get.

If you have any information on it, you are asked to call the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.