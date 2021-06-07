Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Howell County, Mo. investigators look at new leads in missing person case

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - More information has come out about the suspicious circumstances surrounding a missing Howell County man last seen in December 2020.

The lead investigator on the Ira Brisco case says, not only have they had few leads, but Briscoe’s roommate is also missing.

Briscoe, 25, was last seen on December 17, 2020. His mom said they talked every single day, so when she didn’t hear from him, she knew something was wrong.

“Not only have people done something to my son,” Marilyn Briscoe says. “They don’t realize what they have done to us. It’s tearing us apart.”

Briscoe disappeared seemingly without a trace.

The case has had few major leads, but new information surrounding the case hopes to drum up some more answers.

Briscoe’s roommate, Limon Little, was last seen December 17, 2020.

It’s something the Howell County Sheriff’s office is looking at closely. Marilyn doesn’t think it’s a coincidence.

“If something was to happen to my son, I don’t know this for sure, but I feel like Limon would step in and try to help protect my son,” she says.

But this family is hoping for some real answers. And they will take whatever they can get.

If you have any information on it, you are asked to call the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

If you liked Monday's weather, Bryan says you'll also enjoy Tuesday's.
June 8: What you need to know
If you liked Monday's weather, Bryan says you'll also enjoy Tuesday's.
Bryan's Tuesday forecast, June 8
Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.
Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill
The summer months is where we typically see a lot of dog and cat breeding.
Puppy, kitten breeding overwhelming humane society
With the help of State Senator Dan Sullivan, they plan to get the money from the American...
Community group plans to take next steps in acquiring building