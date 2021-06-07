Energy Alert
June 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, June 7. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ll find ourselves dodging showers and thunderstorms for today and much of the upcoming week.

A slow-moving upper disturbance will provide focus for daily rain chances leading to a widespread 1-3″ rainfall.

You’ll notice the humidity, as well, as highs reach the low to mid-80s.

By the weekend, drier weather will move in underneath high pressure. As a result, the temperature will climb to near 90.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

A child is alive this morning thanks to a Northeast Arkansas man’s surprise donation.

One person died and another was injured this past weekend when their boat crashed into a shoreline.

A weekend graduation party ended with five people shot and three others dead.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

