Materials to finish I-40 bridge repairs to be delivered late June

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The prep work for Phase 2 of the I-40 bridge repairs is underway. But the materials needed to fix the crack aren’t expected to be delivered to Memphis until later this month.

The bridge has been closed now for three weeks.

Right now, in-depth inspections are being done on the rest of the bridge.

WMC Action News 5 took a video this past weekend showing the equipment being used to do those inspections.

If there are any other issues found.. it could affect the opening date.

Once materials are delivered to the worksite, it could take until July to permanently fix the bridge.

