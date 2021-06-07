Energy Alert
NEA Baptist holds Cancer Survivors Day luncheon

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday was National Cancer Survivors Day, and some of those survivors gathered at Valley View Church of Christ to celebrate and reflect on their battles with cancer.

NEA Baptist has made it a tradition to hold a luncheon for National Cancer Survivor’s Day every year, and after a year of lockdowns and social distancing for many immunocompromised survivors, they were happy to share their stories once again.

The event was free and open to all survivors. A barbeque lunch was served free of charge alongside live music.

Many of NEA Baptist’s doctors also attended the event, catching up with patients they’ve spent years with in the fight against cancer.

“One of the things that is so neat is that cancer patients love visiting with their doctors,” said June Morse, the event’s organizer who is also a cancer survivor. “For example, I’m a cancer survivor and this was my doctor. And so it’s always a joy to get to see him be with other patients.”

Door prizes were also on offer, and several survivors across the room shared their testimonies on battling cancer.

