Oaklawn proposing December start to racing season

With the completion of its resort expansion, Oaklawn officials are now looking to expand the 2022 horse racing season.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - With the completion of its resort expansion, Oaklawn officials are now looking to expand the 2022 horse racing season.

In a statement Monday, Oaklawn President Louis A. Cella announced the season would begin on Dec. 3, 2021, and end on May 8, 2022.

“We have completed our resort expansion, including the opening of our luxury hotel, spa, and event center,” Cella was quoted as saying to our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock. “Therefore, the timing is right for another expansion – to our live racing season.”

There will not be racing on Dec. 24-26 and on Easter Sunday, April 17.

KARK stated Oaklawn will present its proposed racing schedule to the Arkansas Racing Commission at its next meeting for their approval.

To read more about the proposed changes, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

