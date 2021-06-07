Energy Alert
Region 8 Sports Overtime (6/7/21)

Hit walkoff grand slam for Paragould Glen Sain GMC
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
We can’t get to every ballpark, gym, or field, so that means there’s more highlights. It’s time for Region 8 Sports Overtime

Cody Miller ended Sunday in style for Paragould Glen Sain GMC. He hit a walkoff grand slam in Game 2 of a doubleheader. Paragould beat the Tropics 5 - 3 to start the summer 3-1. Thanks to Amanda Miller for sending in this highlight.

You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports

Email: chudgison@kait8.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Region 8 Sports

