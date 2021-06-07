Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Snopes debunks questions surrounding #TrumpPants

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, NC (Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at the North Carolina Republican Party’s 2021 State Convention in Greenville, North Carolina Saturday.

For more than an hour, Trump talked about issues such as gas prices, China, Afghanistan, the border crisis and the COVID-19 vaccine, among other things.

But, his words were overshadowed by everyone’s focus on his attire.

There are several zoomed-in videos and images of the former president floating around social media, suggesting he had unintentionally put his pants on backward.

Now, the photos are so popular they are trending on Twitter under #TrumpPants.

The question on everyone’s mind: Was Trump wearing his suit pants backward?

“No, Trump did not wear his pants backward,” Snopes posted after reviewing the video of Trump’s 90-minute speech.

Snopes staff members combed through the footage from the republican gathering and found several images that clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a zipper in the front.

During his speech, Trump said 2022 is going to be a “banner year,” for NC Republicans, referring to the midterm elections.

He wrapped up by saying they’ll fight for more jobs, lower taxes, make pro-American trade deals and other things.

You can watch the full speech HERE.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WITN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Dax Hurst and Arian after they first met
Man helps save child’s life with stem cell donation
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
Used car lots are full, new car lots are empty
Used car sales are up, new car sales are falling behind
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls