Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PINEVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A lightning strike caused a fire to an electrical substation Sunday afternoon near the Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas, leading to thousands of power outages.

A fire broke out at the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative in Pineville, Arkansas after the lightning strike.

The fire caused thousands of power outages across northern Arkansas, impacting more than 4,000 customers throughout the day. Nearly 1,400 customers still had power outages at 4:30 Monday morning.

After reviewing the damage, the NAEC estimates power will be restored to those served by the Norfork Substation by midday Monday.

The fire has been controlled after NAEC personnel and emergency personnel worked the scene for several hours.

Mel Coleman, who works with firefighters in the northern Arkansas area, submitted video and photos of the fire to KY3.

