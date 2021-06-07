Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

T-shirt display pays tribute to 46 children slain in Missouri last year

An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger...
An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.
By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - An impactful display is going up, a traveling memorial dedicated to children 17 and younger killed in homicide cases last year.

There are 46 T-shirts on display, corresponding to the number of children killed.

“In some of the cases, it was donated by a family member, and they wore the T-shirt, the child killed,” Gail Wechsler said.

That number does not include unintentional shootings or suicides. Organizers say that number would be more than 100 for Missouri.

The display is put up by the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“We are nonpartisan. It’s not just for moms, and we are not anti-Second Amendment. We are about gun violence prevention,” Wechsler said.

She said the group is working on gun violence prevention across the country and in Washington D.C.

“One that’s really a priority nationally is background checks on all gun sales,” Wechsler said. “We also want to see loopholes closed in some of these domestic violence laws so that those who have been found to be domestic abusers do not have access to a firearm.”

In the past 10 years, gun deaths have increased 47% in Missouri compared to a 17% national average, and according to the CDC, Missouri leads the country in child slayings.

It’s these shocking statistics that this group is trying to bring attention to, one little T-shirt at a time.

“It’s been touching people whenever they come to see it. It’s inspiring, it’s tragic and we are hoping it moves people to do something to try and stop this epidemic we have,” Wechsler said.

Copyright 2021 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Dax Hurst and Arian after they first met
Man helps save child’s life with stem cell donation
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
Used car lots are full, new car lots are empty
Used car sales are up, new car sales are falling behind
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls