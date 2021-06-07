Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Troopers: Man drags pedestrian with car, then hides body

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road...
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a 28-year-old Florida man is accused of dragging the body of a pedestrian he struck with his car and then leaving it behind a bait shop.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 32-year-old victim was walking along a Hernando County road early Sunday when Joseph Charles Strickland hit him with his car.

He told his roommates he’d hit a deer. They pushed the car home.

The next morning a roommate called deputies.

Meanwhile, a human leg was spotted on a roadside.

Investigators used a cadaver dog to find the rest of the body and arrested Strickland on multiple charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office misused $71,000 in taxpayer money by spending money on guns,...
Report: Nearly $71,000 in taxpayer money misused by sheriff’s office
Dax Hurst and Arian after they first met
Man helps save child’s life with stem cell donation
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, June 5-12
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris says Guatemalans should not try to get into the U.S. illegally.
‘Do not come’: Harris seeks ‘hope at home’ for Guatemalans
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo...
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement
Used car lots are full, new car lots are empty
Used car sales are up, new car sales are falling behind
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls