Woman dies after fall at national park in Utah; body recovered

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon.

Zion National Park officials say in a news release Sunday that visitors reported the woman was canyoneering alone and had fallen 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon.

Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park.

Medics reached the woman Sunday evening in Mystery Canyon. She died a short time later.

Park officials say the woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

BREAKING - Rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old female in Mystery Canyon this evening, Sunday, June 6. The incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.



Read more: pic.twitter.com/UbIdRyKuEc — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.