1 Arkansas baseball advances to Super Regionals

His pinch hit 3-run home run in the bottom of the 8th put the game out of reach, #1 Arkansas rallied to beat #19 Nebraska 6-2 in the Fayetteville Regional final.

The Cornhuskers led 2-0 after 4 innings. Casey Opitz hit a solo homer in the 5th, Robert Moore tied the game with a solo bomb in the 6th.

Christian Franklin gave Arkansas the lead by scoring off a wild pitch in the 8th. National Pitcher of the Year Kevin Kopps was stellar in relief. He tossed 7 shutout innings, struck out 8, & allowed just 3 hits. Kopps recorded his 12th victory of the season.

#1 Arkansas will host NC State in Super Regionals this weekend. The Diamond Hogs are two wins away from a trip to the College World Series.

