Anxiety while returning to work, a psychologist gives advice

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With more people getting vaccinated, employers are allowing more people back in the office.

Some employees are ready, but others are hesitant.

Dr. Dana Watson says anxiety can sometimes push us to move closer to goals, but if it goes too far, it can hold us back.

“Returning to work and the anxiety that may come with it, is very normal,” says Watson.

Emails and phone calls on plans to return to work are going out to people in the workforce more and more.

After adjusting to working at home for 15 months, many are moving back to their desk.

“And people who are especially vulnerable to some of these things before the pandemic have turned and received extra support now,” says Watson.

Although Watson says this type of anxiety is normal, she mentions it is important to manage it.

One way is thinking of the positives of going back to the office.

“Now people can begin to think about what wardrobe they’re going to wear. They can dust off the yoga pants and get ready to go back to work in professional attire. They can think about packing lunches again or socializing with their friends and their colleagues,” she says.

Watson says paying attention to your feelings, staying grounded, and worrying less also helps.

