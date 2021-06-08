ASU-Newport lifts mask mandate

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - ASU-Newport is lifting its mask mandates at its three campus locations.

This after the ASU System Board of Trustees eliminated the mask mandate during its meeting on June 3.

A news release from ASU Newport says that classrooms will no longer require social distancing, with eating areas being open for normal occupancy and allowing visitors without making appointments.

However, students, faculty, and staff are still expected to fill out the COVID-19 Reporting Form if exposed to a positive person or they test positive for the virus.

