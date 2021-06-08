Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ASU-Newport lifts mask mandate

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - ASU-Newport is lifting its mask mandates at its three campus locations.

This after the ASU System Board of Trustees eliminated the mask mandate during its meeting on June 3.

A news release from ASU Newport says that classrooms will no longer require social distancing, with eating areas being open for normal occupancy and allowing visitors without making appointments.

However, students, faculty, and staff are still expected to fill out the COVID-19 Reporting Form if exposed to a positive person or they test positive for the virus.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

COVID-19 provoked mental health problems that are still lingering even after the pandemic...
Counselor says COVID-19 has long lasting mental impacts, gives marriage advice
Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Health experts are concerned about a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in young people.
CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine