Catalytic converter stolen at movie theater

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The latest catalytic converter theft was reported outside of the Malco Theatre on Parker Road.

According to an incident report by Jonesboro police, a Pocahontas woman reported the theft Monday.

The report had no information about the suspect but said the $1,500 part was stolen off a Jeep Cherokee between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Jonesboro police have been investigating several other thefts like these.

If you have any information. call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.