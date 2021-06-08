Changes to traffic patterns in West Memphis to ease traffic flow across I-55 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Changes are being made to traffic patterns in West Memphis to ease traffic flow across the I-55 bridge.

The changes will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 and will continue until further notice. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the plan is to reduce merging points in hopes of reducing conflicts and improving traffic flow.

See traffic changes below:

I-55 southbound will be reduced to a single outside lane just before the western I-40/I-55 Interchange.

I-40 eastbound already narrows to a single lane at the I-40/I-55 Interchange. Exit Ramps at 7th Street and Ingram Blvd. will be closed to I-40 traffic.

I-40 traffic will continue in the inside lane and I-55 traffic will continue in the outside lane through Ingram Blvd. The middle lane will be closed to separate eastbound traffic between the western and eastern I-40/I-55 Interchanges.

East of Ingram Blvd. eastbound traffic will transition into two adjacent lanes.

The I-40/I-55 on-ramp at Ingram Blvd. will be closed.

