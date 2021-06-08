Energy Alert
Children driving ATVs on public roads raises concerns

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police and residents in the community are worried about people, mainly children, driving vehicles like ATVs around neighborhoods and public roads unsafely.

In a Facebook post, the department revealed that numerous people had reached out with their concerns over children driving ATVs around popular neighborhoods.

The post includes several city laws on the matter, which essentially outlaws driving the vehicles on any public road.

“It’s causing concern in the residents in those areas because they’re terrified that a child is going to get struck and killed by a vehicle,” Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder said.

However, neighborhoods are split on the issue.

“I’d very well sympathize with the kids to find something to do just to get out of the house,” said Lee Jameson, who frequently visits his daughter’s house in Carriage Hills.

Jameson did say he understands why there are concerns for the kids, and that someone can end up hurt.

“We’re in the safety business,” Snyder said. “We’re in the prevention of serious injury or death business.”

A 15-year old Paragould girl died in an ATV crash only a couple of months ago, and Snyder said that if kids continue to ride around in densely populated neighborhoods, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

“ATVs that aren’t going to be seen as well, operated by young people that aren’t trained to operate on public roadways with vehicles that are following the rules of the road. It’s just a whole different situation,” Snyder said.

Snyder stressed that no one at the department wants to write tickets for kids riding ATVs and that officers will go talk to parents first, before writing any citations.

