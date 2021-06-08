Community group plans to take next steps in acquiring building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Martin Luther King Parade Committee is seeking to acquire funding from the American Rescue Act to renovate a vacant building on Fisher Street.

In Monday night’s meeting, the committee sought guidance from State Senator Dan Sullivan and Jonesboro’s Chief Operating Officer Tony Thomas on developing a plan to renovate the center.

Ray Scales, the founding chairman of the parade committee, says they have ideas on how they plan to serve the community, but they need to devise a plan.

“I believe, and I know that it’s going to come to fruition because it came from God,” Scales said. “It requires us to get together now.”

Scales mentioned the parade committee will form a smaller committee that will be focused on the project to check off everything they need to “make it work”.

Sen. Dan Sullivan said in the meeting he supports the idea, adding that the goal is to take the plan be the Arkansas Legislative Committee by September.

So far, the MLK Parade committee is looking to get over $2 million allocated towards the project.

