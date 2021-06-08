Desi Sills commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills experienced the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Arkansas. The JHS alum will return to Jonesboro. Sills announced Tuesday that he committed to Arkansas State. He’ll reunite with former Hurricane teammate Marquis Eaton.

Sills averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, & 1.6 assists per game in the 2020-2021 season. Desi scored in double figures in 10 games, including a 23 point performance against Auburn on December 30th. He entered the transfer portal in March and had committed to Auburn in April. Sills reopened his recruitment and landed with the Red Wolves.

His minutes were reduced later in the season once Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman decided to go with three freshmen in the starting lineup. Sills found a way to fill the box score, especially in the Hogs NCAA Tournament run. He had 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in the Elite Eight vs. Baylor.

The 2021-22 Arkansas State men’s basketball roster will feature three players with Jonesboro ties. The Red Wolves have JHS alums Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton on the squad along with Westside alum Avery Felts.

NCAA rules granted an extra year of eligibility to all winter sports athletes that competed in the 2020-2021 season. Sills would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.