Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Desi Sills commits to Arkansas State

Desi Sills celebrates after hitting a three pointer. The JHS alum had 18 pts Tuesday as...
Desi Sills celebrates after hitting a three pointer. The JHS alum had 18 pts Tuesday as Arkansas beat Abilene Christian.(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills experienced the 2021 NCAA Tournament with Arkansas. The JHS alum will return to Jonesboro. Sills announced Tuesday that he committed to Arkansas State. He’ll reunite with former Hurricane teammate Marquis Eaton.

Sills averaged 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, & 1.6 assists per game in the 2020-2021 season. Desi scored in double figures in 10 games, including a 23 point performance against Auburn on December 30th. He entered the transfer portal in March and had committed to Auburn in April. Sills reopened his recruitment and landed with the Red Wolves.

His minutes were reduced later in the season once Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman decided to go with three freshmen in the starting lineup. Sills found a way to fill the box score, especially in the Hogs NCAA Tournament run. He had 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in the Elite Eight vs. Baylor.

The 2021-22 Arkansas State men’s basketball roster will feature three players with Jonesboro ties. The Red Wolves have JHS alums Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton on the squad along with Westside alum Avery Felts.

NCAA rules granted an extra year of eligibility to all winter sports athletes that competed in the 2020-2021 season. Sills would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack

Latest News

Former Razorback guard signed with Arkansas State
Red Wolves Raw: Desi Sills & Mike Balado after Sills signed with Arkansas State men's basketball
Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
A-State senior Bennett Pascoe prepares to compete in NCAA Championship in steeplechase
Arkansas State senior Eron Carter qualified for the NCAA Championships in the discus
A-State senior Eron Carter prepares for in NCAA Championships in discus
Hit 3-run HR to fuel Arkansas win Monday
#1 Arkansas baseball beats #19 Nebraska 6-2 to advance to Super Regionals