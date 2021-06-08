Energy Alert
Efforts continue to prevent flooding at University Heights

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With all the rain chances in Region 8 this week, many worry about the possibility of flooding in the University Heights area.

Many community members have reached out to the city, and the city has responded by creating a new retention pond.

Tony Thomas, the chief operating officer of Jonesboro, says that he’s heard that improvements have already been made and that improving infrastructure will continue to protect the area from future flooding.

“It was unique, as I said, in regards to that there was an existing pond there,” Thomas said. “We had been given information that the pond wasn’t exactly doing what it needed to do, and so we were kind of able to assess that and then go in and provide some improvements to the existing infrastructure.”

Thomas said rainy weather had pushed back construction of the retention pond but hoped that the digging and widening of the pond could finish up with a couple of good days.

After that process is finished, vegetation will be implemented to absorb some of the water and devices that will give greater control over water flow.

