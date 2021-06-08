Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill

By Amber Ruch and Noelle Williams
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.

The bill will create a statewide prescription drug database to flag possible opioid misuse.

It passed the House 91-64 in May.

“We’ve got this done, the governor has now signed it, and it is now law,” said local lawmaker Holly Rehder.

Feeling grateful after a long nine years... Senator Holly Rehder dedicated much of her time in Jefferson City to create a database to track potentially addictive prescription pills.

“It’s certainly a cornerstone in the fight against the opioid epidemic, not a silver bullet. But allowing our physicians to have the information on their patients is crucial,” she said.

More than half the counties in Missouri currently use databases run out of St. Louis and Kansas City.

Once the statewide database is in place, Rehder said the remaining counties will transition.

“When it comes to the opioid, the law enforcement community, the medical community-how do we do it better? And this is just another step in making that,” said Governor Mike Parson.

As for the senator, she plans to turn her focus to domestic violence and stalking laws in the near future.

“We also need to put a little more emphasis on updating and helping those families who are struggling with domestic violence,” she said.

Rehder said the next step is creating more recovery opportunities and centers in Missouri.

The database will go into effect August 28.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack
Fire at a power substation near Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas.
Substation by Norfork Dam in northern Arkansas catches on fire after lightning strike

Latest News

If you liked Monday's weather, Bryan says you'll also enjoy Tuesday's.
June 8: What you need to know
If you liked Monday's weather, Bryan says you'll also enjoy Tuesday's.
Bryan's Tuesday forecast, June 8
The summer months is where we typically see a lot of dog and cat breeding.
Puppy, kitten breeding overwhelming humane society
With the help of State Senator Dan Sullivan, they plan to get the money from the American...
Community group plans to take next steps in acquiring building