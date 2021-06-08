Gov. Parson signs prescription drug monitoring bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 63 on Monday, June 7.

The bill will create a statewide prescription drug database to flag possible opioid misuse.

It passed the House 91-64 in May.

“We’ve got this done, the governor has now signed it, and it is now law,” said local lawmaker Holly Rehder.

Feeling grateful after a long nine years... Senator Holly Rehder dedicated much of her time in Jefferson City to create a database to track potentially addictive prescription pills.

“It’s certainly a cornerstone in the fight against the opioid epidemic, not a silver bullet. But allowing our physicians to have the information on their patients is crucial,” she said.

More than half the counties in Missouri currently use databases run out of St. Louis and Kansas City.

Once the statewide database is in place, Rehder said the remaining counties will transition.

“When it comes to the opioid, the law enforcement community, the medical community-how do we do it better? And this is just another step in making that,” said Governor Mike Parson.

As for the senator, she plans to turn her focus to domestic violence and stalking laws in the near future.

“We also need to put a little more emphasis on updating and helping those families who are struggling with domestic violence,” she said.

Rehder said the next step is creating more recovery opportunities and centers in Missouri.

The database will go into effect August 28.

