Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Harrison exits ‘Bachelor’ in wake of racial insensitivity

In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding...
In this April 29, 2018, file photo, Chris Harrison presents the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host at the Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Harrison is stepping aside as host of "The Bachelor" franchise.(Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Harrison, the original host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs, is leaving the long-running franchise.

His departure comes four months after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell against criticism over 2018 photos showing her at a fraternity formal with an Old South plantation theme.

Harrison is “stepping aside as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey,” Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a joint statement Tuesday.

The producer and the network had no further comment, including on a replacement for Harrison. His publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harrison faced backlash after he voiced support for Kirkconnell during an “Extra” interview last February with Rachel Lindsay, who had been on “The Bachelorette” and was the first Black star of the franchise that begin in 2002.

In a subsequent online statement, Harrison apologized for what he called a “mistake.” While he had only intended to ask for “grace” and compassion for Kirkconnell so she could address the issue, Harrison said, he realized he had caused harm by “speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism.”

He was on hiatus from the franchise before his permanent departure was confirmed. The current season of “The Bachelorette” is being hosted by former cast members Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took a jury two hours to find a Lawrence County man guilty of raping an 8-month-old baby.
Man convicted of raping 8-month-old baby
Crews responded Saturday morning to a boating accident at Greers Ferry that killed one person...
One killed, one injured in boating accident
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the...
JPD searching for missing woman
National Park Service reports death, multiple medical emergencies over weekend at Buffalo National River
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
US recovers most of ransom paid after Colonial Pipeline hack

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts bipartisan push
If you have any information call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.
Catalytic converter stolen at movie theater
Arkansas says vaccinated students no longer need quarantine
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage