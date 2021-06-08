Energy Alert
JPD searching for missing woman

Corinne Snider's mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the last several days.
Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the last several days.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman with special needs.

Corinne Snider’s mother says she has been unable to contact her 27-year-old daughter for the last several days.

According to a Tuesday news release from the police department, Snider has special needs and is mostly deaf.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call or message JPD at 870-935-5657.

